NSW recorded 560 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night

There is a total of 45 cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant in NSW.

There were three new cases confirmed with the Omicron variant of concern overnight. To date, no Omicron cases have been admitted to hospital in NSW for treatment of COVID-19.

Eight COVID-19 cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 85,258.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting three deaths.

A man in his 80s from south western Sydney died at Liverpool Hospital. He was a resident of the Gillawarna Village Aged Care facility, where he acquired his infection. He had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had underlying health conditions. This is the second death linked to this facility.

A man in his 80s from eastern Sydney died at St Vincents Hospital. He had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from the Riverina region died at Albury Base Hospital. She had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had underlying health condition.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

There are currently 150 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 25 people in intensive care, eight of whom require ventilation.

There were 82,517 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 90,223.

Across NSW, 94.7 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 93.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the people aged 12 to 15, 81.4 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 77.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 13,012,297 with 4,189,987 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,822,310 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Thursday 9 December, 2021.

The public is being advised of two Sydney venues, visited by confirmed cases of COVID-19 likely to have the Omicron variant of concern.

The venues are the Cult Nightclub in Potts Point, and the Albion Hotel in Parramatta.

Both venues have been visited by confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to the previously reported outbreak on a party boat cruise on Sydney Harbour on Friday 3 December. It is likely some of these cases have the Omicron variant of concern.

Anyone who attended the venue below at the times listed is considered a close contact.

Albion Hotel – 135 George Street, Parramatta:

Sunday December 5, 04.30pm – close of business

Anyone who attended the venues below at the times listed is considered a casual contact.

Cult Nightclub – 19-35 Bayswater Road, Potts Point:

Saturday December 4 – Sunday December 5, 09.45pm – 03.00 am

Albion Hotel – 135 George Street, Parramatta:

Friday December 3 – Saturday December 4, 11pm – 03.00 am

The transmission in these types of settings is contributing to the increase in cases in NSW and we urge people not to attend social functions if they have any symptoms, even if mild.

NSW Health also strongly encourages people to wear a mask in situations where you cannot physically distance, especially indoors.

Omicron continues to spread internationally and has been identified in international arrivals to NSW from southern Africa as well as travellers from other countries.

These people have likely acquired their infections both in their countries of origin and on flights shared with infectious passengers seated several rows apart.

All travellers arriving in NSW who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and Malawi during the 14-day period before their arrival in NSW must enter hotel quarantine for 14 days, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Travellers from all other countries must isolate for 72 hours, avoid high risk settings until after day seven and have a PCR test in the first 24 hours and on day six after arrival. They are also strongly encouraged to get tested 12 days after arrival.

All recent international arrivals must be vigilant for symptoms and isolate and get tested immediately should symptoms develop.

Any passengers arriving from overseas aged 18 years and over who are not fully vaccinated must go directly into 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine.

Penalties for non-compliance with the isolation, testing and quarantine requirements have increased to $5,000 for individuals (from $1,000), and $10,000 for corporations (from $5,000).

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you should get vaccinated.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Of the 560 cases reported to 8pm last night, 112 are from South Eastern Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 107 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 100 are from Sydney LHD, 80 are from Western Sydney LHD, 35 are from Northern NSW LHD, 28 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 24 are from Central Coast LHD, 19 are from Hunter New England LHD, 14 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, nine are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, nine are from Murrumbidgee LHD, eight are from Western NSW LHD, seven are from Mid North Coast LHD, three are from Southern NSW LHD, two are from Far West NSW LHD, one is in a correctional setting and two are yet to be assigned to a LHD.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID 19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the self-isolation rules.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result.

There are more than 450 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.