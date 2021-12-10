NSW recorded 516 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night

There is a total of 42 cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant in NSW.

There were no new cases confirmed with the Omicron variant of concern overnight. To date, no Omicron cases have been admitted to hospital in NSW for treatment of COVID-19.

Five COVID-19 cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 84,706.

There are currently 158 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 24 people in intensive care, nine of whom require ventilation.

There were 90,223 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 84,883.

Across NSW, 94.7 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 93 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the people aged 12 to 15, 81.4 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 77.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 12,996,801 with 4,186,408 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,810,393 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Wednesday 8 December, 2021.

NSW Health is concerned about the increased transmission taking place in larger social venues such as pubs, clubs, and party settings.

This includes recent outbreaks associated with the Golden Sheaf Hotel at Double Bay, the Oxford Tavern at Petersham and the Albion Hotel at Parramatta.

Anyone who attended the venues below at the times listed is considered a casual contact.

Golden Sheaf Hotel – 429 New South Head Road, Double Bay:

Saturday 20 November, 2.30pm – 9pm

Saturday 27 November, 9.15pm – 1.15am

Albion Hotel – 135 George Street, Parramatta:

Sunday 5 December, 4.30pm until close

Anyone who attended the venue below at the times listed is considered a close contact.

Oxford Tavern – 1 New Canterbury Road, Petersham:

Tuesday 30 November, 4.00pm – 10.30pm

The transmission in these types of settings is contributing to the increase in cases in NSW and we urge people not to attend social functions if they have any symptoms, even if mild.

NSW Health also strongly encourages people to wear a mask in situations where you cannot physically distance, especially indoors.

Omicron continues to spread internationally and has been identified in international arrivals to NSW from southern Africa as well as travellers from other countries.

These people have likely acquired their infections both in their countries of origin and on flights shared with infectious passengers seated several rows apart.

All travellers arriving in NSW who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and Malawi during the 14-day period before their arrival in NSW must enter hotel quarantine for 14 days, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Travellers from all other countries must isolate for 72 hours, avoid high risk settings until after day seven and have a PCR test in the first 24 hours and on day six after arrival. They are also strongly encouraged to get tested 12 days after arrival.

All recent international arrivals must be vigilant for symptoms and isolate and get tested immediately should symptoms develop.

Any passengers arriving from overseas aged 18 years and over who are not fully vaccinated must go directly into 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine.

Penalties for non-compliance with the isolation, testing and quarantine requirements have increased to $5,000 for individuals (from $1,000), and $10,000 for corporations (from $5,000).

NSW Health’s ongoing sewage surveillance program has detected fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19 in sewage samples collected from Gulargambone, Eden, Moruya, Tomakin and Narrandera where there are no recent known cases.

Everyone who has been to these areas recently is urged to monitor for the onset of symptoms, and if they appear, to immediately be tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you should get vaccinated.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Of the 516 cases reported to 8pm last night, 117 are from Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 115 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 86 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 84 are from Sydney LHD, 25 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 21 are from Northern NSW LHD, 15 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 11 are from Hunter New England LHD, 11 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 10 are from Central Coast LHD, six are from Murrumbidgee LHD, five are from Western NSW LHD, four are from Mid North Coast LHD, one is from Southern NSW LHD and five are yet to be assigned to a LHD.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID 19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the self-isolation rules.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result.

There are more than 450 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.