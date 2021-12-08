NSW recorded 403 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night

There is now a total of 34 cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant in NSW.

To date, no Omicron cases have been admitted to hospital in NSW for treatment of COVID-19.

Eight COVID-19 cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 83,778.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the death of a man in his 80s from south-western Sydney at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital. He was a resident of Bankstown City Aged Care Gillawarna Village. He had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had underlying health conditions.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to his loved ones.

There are currently 151 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 25 people in intensive care, seven of whom require ventilation.

There were 92,566 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 58,706.

NSW Health continues to investigate the source of infection of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Regents Park Christian School, St Peter Chanel Catholic Primary School in Regents Park, and the Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym in Villawood in south-western Sydney.

Genome sequencing carried out on Tuesday 7 December shows there is an additional case in this cluster with the Omicron variant. This brings to 21 the total number of Omicron cases linked to the Regents Park Omicron cluster.

This number does not include two COVID-19 cases, announced via a public health alert last night, whose preliminary test results show they are likely to have the Omicron variant.

These cases are among five confirmed cases who attended a cruise which departed from King Street Wharf 9 at 7.30pm on Friday 3 December, returning around 11pm.

Operated by Cadman Cruises, the cruise was jointly marketed as ‘Flow Fridays – 90s Themed Boat Party’ and ‘Freaky Sunday Afrovibe: The Last Dance’.

Genome sequencing to confirm the Omicron variant is underway and NSW Health is urgently contacting around 140 people who signed in with a QR code before boarding the boat and directing them and members of their households to immediately get tested, isolate and await further public advice.

Genome sequencing carried out on Tuesday 7 December has confirmed an additional two Omicron cases among recently arrived international travellers. The total number of Omicron cases in NSW acquired either overseas or on an international flight is now 13.

All travellers arriving in NSW who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and Malawi during the 14-day period before their arrival in NSW must enter hotel quarantine for 14 days, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Anyone who has already arrived in NSW who has been in any of the eight African countries within the previous 14 days must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, and call NSW Health on 1800 943 553.

However as omicron infections spread around the world, cases have been identified in people travelling from other countries into NSW. So all travellers must be vigilant.

All passengers must monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again.

Any passengers arriving from overseas aged 18 years and over who are not fully vaccinated must go directly into 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine.

Penalties for non-compliance with the isolation, testing and quarantine requirements have increased to $5,000 for individuals (from $1,000), and $10,000 for corporations (from $5,000).

The number of COVID-19 cases reported has increased in recent days. NSW has not reported more than 400 cases in a day since mid-October 2021. Recently the virus has spread among vaccinated people at a range of indoor settings, where people are socialising, including pubs, nightclubs and parties.

The vaccine is effective at protecting against severe disease, but while the risk of transmission is reduced, spread can still occur among fully vaccinated people. It is very important that people planning to attend venues or functions protect each other by using QR codes, physical distancing and wearing masks as much as possible, and practising hand hygiene. If you are feeling unwell, please do not attend social gatherings – stay home and get tested.

Across NSW, 94.7 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 92.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the people aged 12 to 15, 81.4 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 77.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is 12,967,950 with 4,180,244 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,787,706 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Monday 6 December 2021.

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you should get vaccinated.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Of the 403 cases reported to 8pm last night, 103 are from South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 93 are from Sydney LHD, 61 are from Western Sydney LHD, 59 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 19 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 13 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 12 are from Hunter New England LHD, nine are from Mid North Coast LHD, eight are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, eight are from Northern NSW LHD, six are from Murrumbidgee LHD, five are from Central Coast LHD, four are from Western NSW LHD, one is from Southern NSW LHD, and two are yet to be assigned to a LHD.

NSW Health’s ongoing sewage surveillance program has detected fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19 in sewage samples collected from Lockhart where there are no recent known cases.

Everyone who has been to these areas recently is urged to monitor for the onset of symptoms, and if they appear, to immediately be tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID 19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the self-isolation rules.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result.

There are more than 450 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.