NSW recorded 260 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night

There is now a total of 31 cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant in NSW.

To date, no Omicron cases have been admitted to hospital in NSW for treatment of COVID-19.

Eight COVID-19 cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 83,383.

Sadly, we are today reporting two deaths.

A woman in her 90s from western Sydney died at Westmead Hospital. She was a resident of the Blacktown Terrace Care Community aged care facility, where she acquired her infection. She had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had underlying health conditions. This is the first death linked to an outbreak at this facility.

A man in his 90s from south-western Sydney died at Liverpool Hospital. He was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

We express our sincere condolences to their loved ones.

There are currently 155 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 28 people in intensive care, five of whom require ventilation.

There were 58,706 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 61,132.

We continue to investigate the source of infection of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Regents Park Christian School, St Peter Chanel Catholic Primary School in Regents Park, and the Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym in Villawood in South Western Sydney.

Genome sequencing carried out on Monday 6 December shows an additional six cases in this cluster with the Omicron variant. This brings to 20 the total number of Omicron cases linked to the Regents Park Omicron cluster.

This number does not include an ACT resident whose infection is believed to have been acquired through attending the Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym in Villawood on Saturday 27 November.

The source of this cluster is believed to be a returned overseas traveller, who arrived in Sydney from Doha on flight QR908 on 23 November. This person had spent time in Nigeria.

The total number of Omicron cases in NSW acquired either overseas or on an international flight is 11.

All travellers arriving in NSW who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and Malawi during the 14-day period before their arrival in NSW must enter hotel quarantine for 14 days, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Anyone who has already arrived in NSW who has been in any of the eight African countries within the previous 14 days must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, and call NSW Health on 1800 943 553.

All passengers must monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again.

Any passengers arriving from overseas aged 18 years and over who are not fully vaccinated must go directly into 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine.

Penalties for non-compliance with the isolation, testing and quarantine requirements have increased to $5,000 for individuals (from $1,000), and $10,000 for corporations (from $5,000).

Across NSW, 94.7 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 92.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the people aged 12 to 15, 81.3 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 77.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 12,953,556, with 4,177,389 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,776,167 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Sunday 5 December 2021.

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you should get vaccinated.

We encourage everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder: https://covid-vaccine. healthdirect.gov.au/booking/

Of the 260 cases reported to 8pm last night, 56 are from South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 55 are from Sydney LHD, 48 are from Western Sydney LHD, 33 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 16 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 12 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, nine are from Murrumbidgee LHD, seven are from Hunter New England LHD, six are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, five are from Mid North Coast LHD, three are from Southern NSW LHD, three are from Central Coast LHD, one is from Northern NSW LHD, one is from Western NSW LHD, and five are yet to be assigned to a LHD.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID 19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the self-isolation rules.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result.