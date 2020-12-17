NSW PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT – NEW VENUES

NSW Health has been notified this afternoon of one new locally acquired case of COVID-19 in a person who lives in the Northern Beaches area.

Additionally, two new locally acquired cases in the Northern Beaches area, who were notified this morning, have visited a number of venues while infectious.

People who have visited the following venues should get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result and until they have been contacted by NSW Health.

Avalon RSL club 11 December all day till closed

Penrith RSL club 13 December 1-6 pm

Kirribilli club 14 December 12-3 pm

The two cases reported yesterday attended the Avalon RSL on the 11th December unrelated to but at the same time as the band member.

The lady in her 50s and the gentleman in his 60s first reported today attended the Avalon Bowling Club at the same time as the lady in her 60s, who was one of the two cases reported yesterday.

One case reported today works at Pittwater Palms retirement village. Contact tracing and investigations are underway.

The source of these new infections is under investigation. Contact tracing and urgent genome sequencing are underway for all cases, with genome sequencing results expected for the initial cases tonight.

Everyone should monitor for even the mildest of symptoms and come forward for testing immediately if they appear, then isolate until a negative result is received.

There are more than 300 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit

NSW Health has now increased testing options for the Northern Beaches community through three new pop-up testing clinics operating from this afternoon.

They are available at:

Avalon pop-up, Avalon Recreation Centre, 59 Old Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon and will open from midday (8am to 10pm)

Newport Pop up, Newport Community Centre, 11-13 The Boulevard, Newport open from 2pm (8am to 10pm)

Warringah Aquatic Centre Drive-through, 1 Aquatic Dr, Frenchs Forest NSW 2086 open from 3pm (8am to 10pm)

Other Northern Beaches testing centres are located at:

Mona Vale Hospital, Gate 3 Coronation Street, Mona Vale – walk-in clinic – open 7.30am-5.30pm seven days a week – staffing increased to assist with testing demand

Brookvale Community Health Centre, 612-624 Pittwater Road, Brookvale – open 8am-6pm 7 days

Northern Beaches Hospital, 105 Frenchs Forest Road (West), Frenchs Forest, (Rear of Emergency Department) – open 8am- 5pm 7 days

These sites are operational until 10pm, however if needed they will continue past 10pm to continue providing testing to the community.

