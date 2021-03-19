NSW PREPARES FOR WILD WEATHER

With heavy rain predicted to hit the NSW coast over the next few days, the NSW Government and NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) are encouraging everyone to know their risk and make sure they are prepared.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning that heavy rain and storms will hit parts of the State from today, including the Hunter and Mid North Coast. Minister for Police and Emergency Services, David Elliott is advising people to heed the warnings and prepare for volatile conditions.

“Our SES volunteers are gearing up for a busy weekend, so before you consider doing something stupid which puts you at risk, remember that our emergency services personnel are putting their lives at risk to keep you safe,” Mr Elliott said.

“My plea to the community is that if you come across floodwater while driving, never drive, walk, or ride through it – if the road is flooded, forget it.”

Commissioner Carlene York appealed to members of the community to heed the warnings of NSW SES and be ready for flash flooding.

“We are calling on all communities from the Mid North Coast right down to the Illawarra, to be vigilant and monitor weather conditions closely,” Commissioner York said.

“Flash flooding is a huge concern. The real danger is that it can’t be predicted and will happen extremely quickly. Knowing how flooding can affect your local area, your street, your property or even your business will go a long way to keeping you and your family safe.”

The NSW Government is committed to supporting NSW SES volunteers with a record $200 million budget for 2020-21 to ensure they have the resources they need to manage flood and storm emergencies, road accident rescues, bush search and rescue, and other disasters.