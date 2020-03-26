NSW passes flexible long service leave changes to help employees and businesses

The amendments to the Long Services Leave Act 1955 will allow employees to take leave in shorter blocks, such as one day a week, and without the traditional one-month notice period, by agreement with their employer.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet, who introduced the changes in to the NSW Parliament, said the flexibility was very important during a time when businesses are looking at every option to keep staff on their books.

“These changes will provide another way for businesses to help maintain their workforce during what will be an extended period of disruption,” Mr Perrottet said.

“It requires the agreement of both the employee and employer for this to be done.

“We expect this to be an option which will help people get through the next few months and effectively put money in their weekly budgets.”

The key amendments are:

waiving the one-month notice period for taking leave (by mutual agreement between employee and employer)

greater flexibility for employees to take this leave in shorter blocks if they wish (rather than traditional monthly blocks).

The legislation will have effect for six months from today with the possibility of an extension to one year.