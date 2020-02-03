NSW PARLIAMENT TO PAY TRIBUTE TO THOSE IMPACTED BY BUSHFIRES

The NSW Government will move to suspend the ordinary business of Parliament for the week, when it returns on Tuesday, to pay tribute to the victims of the devastating bushfires.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian will move a Condolence Motion to allow each Member of Parliament to express their deepest sympathies to the families, loved ones and communities of those who have died and been directly impacted by the devastation.

“The scale of this bushfire season in NSW is unprecedented and the impact has been catastrophic with 2,400 homes destroyed, 10,000 buildings impacted and more than 5 million hectares burnt,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“But nothing is more tragic than the loss of life. We know the trauma is widespread as people come to terms with the extent of the devastation.

“This is the largest natural disaster in our State’s living memory so it is fitting that the NSW Parliament takes the time to reflect on this tragedy while also acknowledging the ongoing threat the fires pose.”

A State Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, 23 February at Qudos Bank Arena to acknowledge the tragic loss of life.

“We know members of the public from across NSW will also want to recognise the lives lost, the sacrifices made and to think of those directly impacted by the fires.

“There will be a separate opportunity for us to formally thank our volunteers and emergency services workers in the near future.”