NSW OMICRON CASE UPDATE

NSW Health is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Regents Park Christian School in western Sydney. There is now a total of 13 COVID-19 cases linked to this cluster.

As already announced, one case has been confirmed as being the Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern. Genomic sequencing has confirmed two more cases are also the Omicron variant. Urgent genome testing is underway on a further 10 cases.

NSW Health is urgently investigating the source of infection for this cluster.

The whole school K-12 has now been dismissed for the year. All students and staff have been identified as close contacts. They must get tested and self-isolate according to NSW Health guidelines.

NSW Health extends its appreciation to Regents Park Christian School and the wider school community for their cooperation in coming forward for testing and following the public health advice.

NSW Health advises of a close contact venue that was visited by confirmed cases of the Omicron variant:

Villawood Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym 5/850 Woodville Road, Villawood Saturday 27 November 9:00am – 4:30pm

Anyone who attended this venue at the times listed is a close contact who must immediately get tested and isolate according to NSW Health guidelines. People should continue to monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested.

In addition, two further cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in returned travellers, who are family members of a case confirmed yesterday. These people arrived on flight QR908 from Doha to Sydney on 23 November. The family is isolating in the Special Health Accommodation.lers have not been in southern Africa and NSW Health is concerned transmission may have occurred on this flight. They are both fully vaccinated.

NSW Health is contacting all passengers and flight crew to advise them of their isolation requirements. They can also call NSW Health on 1800 943 553 for further advice.

NSW Health advises an update to the time a previously announced venue was visited by confirmed cases of the Omicron variant:

Chatswood Centrelink and Medicare 56-64 Archer Street Wednesday 24 November 2:30pm to 4pm

Anyone who attended these venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. You should continue to monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again.

The total number of cases confirmed to have the Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern is now 13 in NSW.

All travellers arriving in NSW who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and Malawi during the 14-day period before their arrival in NSW must enter hotel quarantine for 14 days, irrespective of their vaccination status.

All fully vaccinated travellers who have been in any other overseas country during the 14-day period before their arrival in NSW must travel directly to their place of residence or accommodation and isolate for 72 hours. They will only be able to exit isolation at the end of the 72-hour period if they have received a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken after arrival in NSW. These people must also complete a PCR test on day six after arrival.

Anyone who has already arrived in NSW who has been in any of the eight African countries within the previous 14 days must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, and call NSW Health on 1800 943 553.

All passengers must monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again.

Any passengers arriving from overseas aged 18 years and over who are not fully vaccinated go directly into 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine.

Penalties for non-compliance with the isolation, testing and quarantine requirements have increased to $5,000 for individuals (from $1,000), and $10,000 for corporations (from $5,000n).