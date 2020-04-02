NSW LABOR: PREMIER, DON’T FORGET ABOUT PRESCHOOL PROVIDERS

NSW Labor has called on Liberal-National Government to safeguard state-funded pre-schools, as the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the future of the sector.

The Federal Government today announced that childcare would be free for essential workers. However, there is still no immediate support for struggling pre-school providers, which fall under the responsibility of the State Government.

Labor’s Shadow Minister for Early Childhood Learning Jodie Harrison said preschools can’t be forgotten.

“While I welcome free childcare for essential workers, I’m gravely concerned that there is nothing in this announcement for children in preschools during this crisis. There are serious questions about the ongoing viability of preschools as enrollments decline and centres may be forced to close,” Ms Harrison said.

“There are nearly 700 non-government preschools across the State, with more than 25,000 places for children and there is nothing at all in this for them.

“Preschools have been experiencing exactly the same enrollment decline childcare has. The Minister needs to take immediate action to ensure our quality preschools aren’t lost forever.”