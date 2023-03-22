NSW LABOR COMMITS $200,000 TO THE SHREE RAM KRISHNA TEMPLE

An elected NSW Labor Government will provide $200,000 to the Shree Ram Krishna Temple in Australia.

The funding will be used by the temple community to undertake important upgrades and repairs around the site, including improvements to the drainage, footpaths and car park.

The commitment is part of NSW Labor’s Fresh Start Plan to support the growing and diverse communities in western Sydney.

Quotes attributed to Nathan Haggarty, Labor candidate for Leppington:

“This funding demonstrates NSW Labor’s commitment to supporting faith communities in Austral and in Sydney’s southwest.”

“Multiculturalism makes our state stronger and more vibrant – and the projects we are funding will make a real difference in the lives of people right across NSW.”

“The communities in Austral and right across the seat of Leppington have been neglected for 12 years under a Liberal government and only a Minns Labor Government will ensure our community gets its fair share.”