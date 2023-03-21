NSW LABOR COMMITS $100,000 TO THE SRI LANKAN BUDDHIST VIHARA ASSOCIATION

An elected NSW Labor Government will provide $100,000 to The Sri Lankan Buddhist Vihara Association in Schofields as part of commitment to supporting multicultural and faith communities in NSW.

The funding will allow the Association to better serve the Buddhist community in Sydney’s northwest by improving parking at the Temple.

The commitment is part of NSW Labor’s Fresh Start Plan to support the growing and diverse communities in western Sydney that have been neglected during 12 years of Liberal and National governments.

Quotes attributed to Warren Kirby, candidate for Riverstone:

“This funding demonstrates NSW Labor’s commitment to supporting the Buddhist community in Riverstone and Sydney’s northwest.

“Multiculturalism makes our state stronger and more vibrant – and the projects we’re funding will make a real difference in people’s lives across NSW.”

“Only NSW Labor is committed to strengthening and celebrating the multicultural and multifaith communities in New South Wales.”