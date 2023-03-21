NSW LABOR COMMITS $100,000 TO THE SHREE SWAMINARAYAN MANDIR VADTAL

An elected NSW Labor Government will provide $100,000 to the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Vadtal in Riverstone as part of commitment to supporting multicultural and faith communities in NSW.

The funding will allow the Mandir to better serve the Hindu community in Sydney’s northwest by undertaking important engineering and architectural work.

The commitment is part of NSW Labor’s Fresh Start Plan to support the growing and diverse communities in western Sydney that have been neglected during 12 years of Liberal and National governments.

Quotes attributed to Warren Kirby, candidate for Riverstone:

“This funding demonstrates NSW Labor’s commitment to supporting the Hindu community in Riverstone and Sydney’s northwest. “Multiculturalism makes our state stronger and more vibrant – and the projects we’re funding will make a real difference in people’s lives across NSW.”

“Only NSW Labor is committed to strengthening and celebrating the multicultural and multifaith communities in New South Wales.”