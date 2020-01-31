NSW HEALTH RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS

NSW Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerry Chant, will provide an update on the current status of coronavirus in NSW.
Please note the updated numbers below.
WHEN: 3.00pm, Friday 31 January, 2020
WHERE: NSW Ministry of Health,
100 Christie St, St Leonards, NSW
Please attribute to a NSW Health spokesperson:
|NSW – number of cases confirmed
|4 (see below)
|NSW – number of cases under investigation
|9
|NSW – number of cases cleared
|67
Of the four confirmed cases, two patients have been discharged, a 53 year old male and a 35 year old male. Two patients remain in hospital, a 21 year old female and a 43 year old male.
NB: We will not be disclosing the hospital locations of patients under investigation for privacy reasons.