NSW Health Covid-19 Update 28 January

Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 93.9 per cent have received two doses to Wednesday 26 January 2022.

Of people aged 12 to 15, 82.9 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.3 per cent have received two doses. Of people aged 5 to 11, 33.4 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 15,468,318 with 4,752,657 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 10,733,661 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Wednesday 26 January 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder: https://www.health.gov.au/…/covid-19-vaccine-clinic-finder

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of 35 people with COVID-19; 20 men and 15 women. These deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Of the 35 people who died; one person was in their 40s, two people were in their 60s, six people were in their 70s, 11 people were in their 80s, 14 people were in their 90s and one person was aged more than 100 years old. Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions.

Eight people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 15 people had received two doses and 12 people were not vaccinated. Two people who died were aged under 65. A man in his 40s had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and a woman in her 60s was not vaccinated.

Twelve people were from south western Sydney, seven people were from western Sydney, three people were from southern Sydney, three people were from the Lake Macquarie area, two people were from northern Sydney, one person was from Sydney’s Inner West, one person was from the Northern Beaches, one person was from the Eastern Suburbs, one person was from the Southern Tablelands, one person was from Northern Rivers Region, one person was from the Tweed Heads area, one person was from Maitland and one person was from the Central Coast.

NSW Health is today also reporting additional deaths that occurred earlier in January. These people, 19 men and 16 women, were residents of aged care facilities in south western Sydney.

The aged care facilities reported these deaths to the local health district in line with regular reporting processes and the families were notified that the deaths of their loved ones were COVID-related. However, there was a delay in the deaths being notified to the Ministry of Health by the local health district for public reporting.

These deaths occurred in 14 aged care facilities in South Western Sydney Local Health District on dates from 2 January to 20 January 2022.

• Two deaths occurred on 2 January

• Two deaths occurred on 4 January

• One death occurred on 5 January

• One death occurred on 8 January

• Two deaths occurred on 9 January

• Three deaths occurred on 10 January

• Six deaths occurred on 11 January

• One death occurred on 12 January

• Five deaths occurred on 13 January

• Two deaths occurred on 14 January

• Three deaths occurred on 15 January

• Five deaths occurred on 16 January

• One death occurred on 19 January

• One death occurred on 20 January

Three people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 18 people had received two doses and 14 people were not vaccinated.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,268.

There are currently 2,737 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 189 people in intensive care, 78 of whom require ventilation.

There were 13,333 positive test results (cases) notified to 8pm last night – including 7,077 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 6,256 positive PCR tests.

There has now been a total of 236,350 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on 13 January 2022.

The 6,256 positive PCR results were returned from 37,463 PCR tests. Following further investigation, 139 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded and 502 cases previously reported as RAT-positive have now been confirmed as PCR-positive cases, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 797,566.

Of the 7,077 positive RATs reported, 927 are from Hunter New England Local Health District (LHD), 871 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 832 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 809 are from Western Sydney LHD, 707 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 532 are from Sydney LHD, 364 are from Central Coast LHD, 361 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 344 are from Northern NSW LHD, 343 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 307 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 268 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 257 are from Western NSW LHD, 104 are from Southern NSW LHD, 15 are from Far West LHD and 36 are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

Of the 6,256 cases reported from PCR tests to 8pm last night, 1,105 are from Western Sydney LHD, 926 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 684 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 577 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 542 are from Sydney LHD, 430 are from Hunter New England LHD, 329 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 282 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 259 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 230 are from Northern NSW LHD, 215 are from Western NSW LHD, 194 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 176 are from Central Coast LHD, 114 are from Southern NSW LHD, 25 are from correctional settings, 12 are from the Far West LHD, one is in hotel quarantine and 155 are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

There are COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/stay-safe/testing/clinics or contact your GP.

