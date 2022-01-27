NSW Health Covid 19 Update 27 January

Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 93.9 per cent have received two doses to Tuesday 25 January 2022.

Of people aged 12 to 15, 83 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.4 per cent have received two doses. Of people aged 5 to 11, 33.1 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 15,463,827 with 4,741,026 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 10,722,801 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Tuesday 25 January 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Sadly, NSW Health is reporting the deaths of 29 people with COVID-19; 19 men and 10 women.

Of the 29 people who died; two people were aged in their 60s, eight people were aged in their 70s, 13 were aged in their 80s and six were aged in their 90s. Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions.

Four people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 16 people had received two doses, two people have received one dose and seven people were not vaccinated.

Nine people were from south western Sydney, three people were from southern Sydney, two people were from the Northern Beaches, two people were from western Sydney, two people were from Sydney’s Inner West, two people were from south eastern Sydney, two people were from Inner Sydney, two people were from the Lake Macquarie area, one person was from northern Sydney, one person was from the Tweed area, one person was from the Central Coast, one person was from Batemans Bay, and one person was from the Northern Rivers area.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,198.

There are currently 2,722 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 181 people in intensive care, 72 of whom require ventilation.

There were 17,316 positive test results (cases) notified to 8pm last night – including 7,382 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 9,934 positive PCR tests. There has now been a total of 229,793 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on 13 January 2022. A number of previously reported positive RATs have been removed due to an ongoing process of reconciliation and deduplication.

The 9,934 positive PCR results were returned from 65,715 PCR tests. Following further investigation, 254 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded and 800 cases previously reported as RAT-positive have now been confirmed as PCR-positive cases, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 790,947.

Of the 7,382 positive RATs reported, 958 are from Hunter New England Local Health District (LHD), 920 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 899 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 818 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 723 are from Western Sydney LHD, 550 are from Sydney LHD, 405 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 378 are from Northern NSW LHD, 370 are from Central Coast LHD, 344 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 324 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 277 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 245 are from Western NSW LHD, 113 are from Southern NSW LHD, 16 are from Far West LHD, and 42 are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

Of the 9,934 cases reported from PCR tests to 8pm last night, 1,453 are from Western Sydney LHD, 1,379 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 1,090 are from Hunter New England LHD, 1,041 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 957 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 660 are from Sydney LHD, 534 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 515 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 507 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 439 are from Western NSW LHD, 407 are from Central Coast LHD, 317 are from Northern NSW LHD, 221 are from Southern NSW LHD, 113 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 37 are from correctional settings, 33 are from Far West LHD and 231 are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

There are COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.