NSW Health Covid-19 Update 16 February 2022

Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94.2 per cent have received two doses to Monday 14 February 2022.

• Of children aged 12 to 15, 83.5 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.9 per cent have received two doses • Of children aged 5 to 11, 45.8 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. • Of people aged 16 plus, 49.1 per cent have now received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 53.3 per cent of the eligible population that received their second dose more than three months ago.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 16,486,295, with 4,874,047 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 11,612,248 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Monday 14 February 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder: https://covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/booking/

Sadly, NSW Health is reporting the deaths of 27 people with COVID-19; 19 men and eight women.

Three people were in their 60s, two people were in their 70s, 10 people were in their 80s, 11 people were in their 90s and one person was in their 100s. Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions.

Three people who died were aged under 65. All were vaccinated and had significant underlying health conditions. Two people had received two doses of vaccine, and one person had received three doses.

Eight people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 13 people had received two doses, one person had received one dose, and five people were not vaccinated.

Five people were from south-western Sydney, five people were from the Northern Beaches, four people were from the Shellharbour area, four people were from western Sydney, two people were from the Mid Coast area, two people were from southern Sydney, one person was from the Central Coast, one person was from the Newcastle area, one person was from the Inner West, one person was from Inner Sydney and one person was from the Central West.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,772.

There are currently 1,478 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 92 people in intensive care, 46 of whom require ventilation.

There were 10,463 positive test results (cases) notified in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 6,395 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 4,068 positive PCR tests. The 4,068 positive PCR results were returned from 43,575 PCR tests.

There has now been a total of 334,802 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on 13 January 2022.

Following further investigation, 40 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded and 705 cases previously reported as RAT-positive have been confirmed as PCR-positive cases, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 887,470.

Confirmed cases by Local Health District: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/…/Pages/2022-nsw-health.aspx