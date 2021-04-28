NSW GOVERNMENT’S REGIONAL JOB CREATION FUND BOOSTING JOBS IN THE BUSH

The expansion of an award-winning craft distillery in the Upper Hunter to increase production of its small batch premium quality spirits by 15-fold is the first of 23 projects being backed by the NSW Government’s $100 million Regional Job Creation Fund which will create at least 5,000 new direct jobs across regional NSW.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro and NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet today met with the owners of Magpie Distilling at the White Hart Hotel in Murrurundi to announce a $100,000 grant for the purchase of large boilers that will increase the company’s spirit distilling capacity and create five full-time equivalent jobs.

“The expansion of Magpie Distilling will include a new fit-out to house the distilling equipment, alcohol storage facilities, a water management system for the still, a staging area for tasting and blending classes, customer seating and a retail sales area,” Mr Barilaro said.

“Regional NSW has all the key ingredients to thrive with strong manufacturing, tourism and service sectors, and this fund is supporting the growth of existing businesses while encouraging interstate or overseas businesses to invest in regional NSW.

“This is just one of many innovative projects that will turbocharge job creation and stimulate local economies, and I’m thrilled to support these businesses in establishing or expanding their facilities in regional NSW.”

Mr Perrottet said the NSW Government is providing between $100,000 and up to $10 million in co-funding to support businesses like Magpie Distilling to expand operations and provide incentives for interstate or overseas operations to set up in regional NSW.

“This fund is directly supporting and encouraging job creation by helping businesses fast-track their growth plans, giving them the money they need to purchase equipment or extend their premises today, instead of in the future, and providing work for local tradies and suppliers,” Mr Perrottet said.

“This project will not only increase production capabilities to cater to growing demand for premium distilled spirits domestically and internationally but will also unlock jobs and employment pathways for the community, with the increase in manufacturing resulting in greater investment in the region.”

Applications for the Regional Job Creation Fund are still open and close on Friday 14 May 2021 or when program funding is fully allocated.