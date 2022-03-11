NSW GOVERNMENT UPS SUPPORT FOR PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CONFLICT IN UKRAINE

The NSW Government has partnered with NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors (STARTTS) to expand its services to support people affected by the conflict in Ukraine and elsewhere overseas.

Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said the program was expanded on 28 February 2022.

“This is a critical service the NSW Government is backing to support our Ukrainian community and others affected by conflicts overseas,” Mr Coure said.

“The stress on our Ukrainian community continues each day and this service is just another part of us ensuring they can get the help they need.

“This service is also a gateway to other specialised and mainstream assistance,” he said.

Mr Coure added the dedicated staff working at STARTTS are experienced in helping people through trauma related to war and violence.

Operating from 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday, the service can be accessed by calling 1800 845 198 within NSW.

For anyone needing mental health support, the NSW Mental Health Line is also available.

This service runs uninterrupted – 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be accessed by calling 1800 011 511.

If English is not your first language, you can speak to a mental health professional by first calling the telephone Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS National) on 131 450 and ask them to ring the NSW Mental Health line on 1800 011 511.