NSW GOVERNMENT TO OPEN PUBS, CLUBS, CAFES AND RESTAURANTS TO 50 PATRONS

The NSW Government will allow pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants to have up to 50 customers, subject to a one-person per four square metre rule, and with strict social distancing guidelines from 1 June.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the move was about safely bringing back thousands of jobs.

“This decision has been made with expert health advice and both businesses and patrons will be subject to strict rules and guidelines,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“All customers must be seated and no bookings of more than 10 allowed, in addition to many other conditions which must be met.”

Deputy Premier John Barilaro, Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello are heading up the Government’s roadmap for reopening the economy and have worked extensively with both the AHA and ClubsNSW.

“This is a game-changer right now, as we continue to deal with the aftermath of the devastating bushfires, continued drought and COVID-19, it’s important for people to find a way to enjoy themselves and take a break from the daily pressures they are facing,” Mr Barilaro said.

“A morale boost and the additional economic stimulus provided by pubs and clubs is what our communities need and I look forward to enjoying a beer in the bush with locals very soon.”

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the Government was moving to swiftly and safely get businesses back in business and people back to work.

“There are about 280,000 people employed in this sector of the economy and allowing venues to safely cater for more customers will provide another boost to business and jobs,” Mr Perrottet said.

“NSW is opening back up for business, and as we ease restrictions everybody needs to follow the health and safety guidelines, to ensure we make it a success and can continue.”

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello, who is responsible for liquor and gaming regulation, said the NSW Government had liaised exhaustively with both AHA and ClubsNSW to deliver this plan.

“This has been really considered and thought out to make sure we have the best regulatory settings in place,” Mr Dominello said.

All venues must ensure social distancing and will need to develop a COVID Safety Plan consistent with NSW Health guidelines.

The AHA and ClubsNSW have confirmed their members will comply with all conditions stipulated by NSW Health. Patrons have been advised to check with the venue before attending to ensure they will be able to attend.