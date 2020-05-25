NSW GOVERNMENT SIGNS SPECIALIST PARTNER TO DELIVER HISTORIC DAM PROJECTS

Three major dam projects are on track for delivery with the Deputy Premier John Barilaro and NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey today announcing WaterNSW has signed on partner company WaterSecure to oversee the projects, on a scale not seen in NSW since the dam-building activity of the mid-20th century.

WaterSecure – a joint venture comprising KBR and Aurecon – has been appointed to deliver the projects in partnership with the NSW Government following a highly competitive and rigorous tendering process.

Mr Barilaro said this is a game-changer for the entire state, with water being the most important and vital resource for the people of NSW.

“Today’s announcement means that Dungowan Dam and the Wyangala Dam wall-raising can be fast-tracked, improving long term water security sooner while creating immediate employment and economic benefit at a crucial time for regional NSW,” Mr Barilaro said.

“We have not seen this kind of water infrastructure build since the 1980’s and not only are we creating local jobs but we are increasing vital water security across this state and for me there’s nothing more important than that.

“The NSW Government has a strong track record on projects such as the Tamworth and Broken Hill pipelines and the Guyra to Malpas Dam pipeline, but what we are embarking on now is on a much larger scale.

“This tender process was designed to bring on board an organisation with the capability and capacity to work with WaterNSW to manage every stage of the major projects while achieving value for money for the people of NSW and with WaterSecure on board we will see shovels in the ground by October.”

Based on the delivery partner concept pioneered during preparations for the London Olympics, this arrangement will provide WaterNSW with the necessary increased support to deliver a range of major projects concurrently.

Mrs Pavey said the dual priorities of building drought resilience and providing urgently needed economic stimulus to regional areas gives today’s announcement special significance.

“By putting this infrastructure in place as quickly as possible, we realise the benefits sooner, and at a time when drought and COVID19 have placed great pressure on the economies of NSW communities,” Mrs Pavey said.

“Fast-tracking this historic investment means job creation, local expenditure and business opportunities occurring when they are needed most. Today’s announcement guarantees we have the resources and the reach to make it a reality.”

Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said these projects will have a positive impact on hundreds of local businesses both during the construction and following completion.

“This incredible project will ensure long-term water supply for the city of Tamworth. This will enable future population growth for Tamworth and maintain a productive level of general security reliability and water use for irrigation,” Mr Anderson said.