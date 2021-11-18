NSW GOVERNMENT PROTECTING REGIONAL APARTMENT BUYERS

As the building and construction sector continues to flourish and grow in regional NSW, the NSW Government will be inspecting developments in the North Coast to ensure that buildings are being constructed to the highest standards of compliance and safety.

Minister for Better Regulation and Innovation Kevin Anderson said the NSW Government is constantly inspecting buildings in NSW to stamp out serious defects and ensure consumers are protected.

“In the past year more than 100 developments have been audited by the NSW Government and this work we are doing will ensure that developments in regional NSW are built to the highest standards in the country,” Mr Anderson said.

“We know that higher density developments are increasingly being built in regional areas as people look to relocate from the major cities for a better quality of life. That is why we are inspecting these developments in Tweed Heads, Byron Bay and Coffs Harbour to ensure they are up to scratch.

“NSW Government inspectors will carry out work to detect serious defects including problems relating to structure, water proofing, flammable cladding, fire safety systems, building enclosures and key services to ensure consumers are protected when entering the property market.”

The NSW Government will lead the audits across the North Coast to check for any serious defects, and the NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler OAM will continue to attend around 20 percent of all audits to observe where improvements can be made.

“The NSW Government is making it a priority to get on site at regional developments to conduct compliance audits,” Mr Chandler said.

“Depending on findings from the inspections, developers will either be given the go ahead to continue work or we will have the option to issue a range of orders, such as Stop Work or Building Work Rectification Orders, so serious defects are addressed before unknowing consumers make the largest investment of their lives.

“Our priority is to engage with industry to raise standards by mentoring developers, builders, designers and certifiers rather than just being a cop on the beat.”

Metropolitan and regional developments selected for inspection are chosen using powerful new risk rating tools developed by the NSW Government.