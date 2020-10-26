NSW GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES $100 MILLION REGIONAL JOB CREATION FUND

Regional businesses that can increase employment by expanding production lines or relocate operations to regional NSW from interstate or overseas will have access to support grants of up to $10 million under a new program designed to create more jobs across the state.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the $100 million Regional Job Creation Fund will provide businesses with the money they need to fast track expansion plans, to create jobs and stimulate the local economy.

“NSW businesses have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of drought, bushfires and COVID-19 and this unprecedented funding program will help them thrive instead of just survive,” Mr Barilaro said.

“I have set an ambitious target for the Regional Job Creation Fund to create at least 5,000 new direct jobs across regional NSW in the next three years by providing businesses with the equipment, infrastructure and capacity they need to create new opportunities and attract new customers.

“Regional NSW is the engine room of our state and this program will deliver immediate economic stimulus as businesses leverage new opportunities by providing work for tradies and suppliers.

“Regional NSW’s abundance of natural resources, its pool of skilled labour and the NSW Government’s record infrastructure spend is providing businesses and industry with everything they need to succeed.”

Mr Barilaro said the Regional Job Creation Fund will provide grants between $100,000 and up to $10 million to undertake projects that create jobs, including those that;

· Replace, upgrade or adapt existing plant or equipment, including technology or energy efficiency upgrades

· Enable existing regional NSW businesses to establish an additional production line

· Relocate a business from interstate or internationally to regional NSW, or onshore an activity currently being undertaken overseas to regional NSW

· Develop new tourism experiences and attractions to create new demand in a region.

Applications are now open and will close on Friday 14 May 2021 or when program funding is fully allocated.