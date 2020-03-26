NSW Government hires more staff and launches 24 hour COVID-19 hotline

NSW workers and businesses are now able to access a range of advice and support on non-health related COVID-19 enquiries via the Service NSW contact centre 13 77 88.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the hotline will be available 24/7 and Service NSW will recruit 1000 workers to fill a mixture of full-time, part-time and casual roles.

“This is the greatest health challenge we have endured in living memory and it is impacting households and businesses across the State,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We’re hiring more staff to respond to this health crisis and the Service NSW contact centre will temporarily transition to 24/7 operation to support the state’s response to COVID-19.

“We want to ensure every family and business can access the advice they need in one convenient location.

“Whether you want to know the latest updates on restrictions, cost of living assistance, financial support for businesses or rules around social distancing, the hotline is here to help.”

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the transition to 24/7 Contact Centre operations would be bolstered by the recruitment drive to add 1000 extra staff to Service NSW’s existing 2800 strong workforce.

“Service NSW is working directly with impacted businesses such as airlines, tourism operators and those in hospitality to match stood down workers with appropriate roles,” Mr Dominello said.

“The hotline is a great resource and I encourage people across NSW to call if they need information or support around COVID-19 and its impact to our community.”