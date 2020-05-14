NSW GOVERNMENT EXTENDS FEE-FREE COURSES TO HELP BUSHFIRE IMPACTED COMMUNITIES

The NSW Government further extends its support to the communities recovering from bushfires with a range of fee-free vocational education courses, following an initial suite of courses announced earlier this year on the South Coast.

Fee-free courses are being introduced in areas such as Port Macquarie, West Kempsey, Wauchope, Tuncurry, Taree, Macksville, Cooma and Tumut. Courses available range from First Aid, White Card, Chainsaw and Fell Trees, Dozer Operations and more.

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said more than 500 people were enrolled in the fee-free courses in the South Coast.

“One of the best ways we can support disaster affected communities is with practical training programs,” Mr Lee said.

“These courses will equip communities with the skills they need as they rebuild and repair critical infrastructure such as homes and businesses. They also create new employment opportunities to assist locals to get back on their feet.

“The training will be delivered by TAFE NSW and other Registered Training Organisations.”