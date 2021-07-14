NSW GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE FOR RENTERS AND LANDLORDS

The NSW Government has announced new support for renters and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown, including up to $210 million in grants to eligible landlords.

Residential tenants will have greater protection with a targeted eviction moratorium, which will be implemented through legislative changes.

Residential landlords who decrease rent for impacted tenants can apply for a grant of up to $1,500 or land tax reductions depending on their circumstances. The land tax relief will be equal to the value of rent reductions provided by landlords to financially distressed tenants, up to 100 per cent of the 2021 land tax year liability;

Minister for Better Regulation Kevin Anderson said the short-term tenancy and landlords support package will provide renters and landlords with immediate assistance during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We know a lot of people are currently experiencing hardship and the NSW Government is here to stand with renters and landlords while we work together to get through the latest COVID-19 outbreak,” Mr Anderson said.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our communities and this package will provide support for both tenants and landlords, ensuring renters continue to have a roof over their heads while maintaining rental incomes for landlords.

“We are putting in place measures to prevent tenants financially impacted by COVID-19 restrictions from being evicted, creating stability while the State and Federal support measures roll out.”

Mr Anderson said the new package will, for the first time, provide a rental subsidy grant of up to $1,500 for landlords who offer rent reductions to COVID-19 impacted tenants.

“We have always urged renters and landlords impacted by COVID-19 to negotiate and now, thanks to the NSW Government, we expect these negotiations will be easier with landlords to be reimbursed up to $1,500 per tenancy when they reduce a tenant’s rent,” Mr Anderson said.

“These measures hinge on landlords and tenants working together through this challenging period and we encourage both parties to enter negotiations in good faith.

“The impacts of this virus are widespread and this assistance package from the NSW Government will create an extra layer of certainty and give people one less thing to worry about.”

For more information visit: https://www.fairtrading.nsw.gov.au/

The rental assistance package is just one part of the NSW Government’s commitment to supporting our communities through COVID-19.