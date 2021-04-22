NSW GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES $3 MILLION MULTI-TRADES WORKSHOP FOR SCONE

The NSW Government today announced a major expansion of the TAFE NSW training facilities in Scone, with a $3 million multi-trades workshop and mobile training storage facility to be constructed at the Scone Connected Learning Centre.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the $3 million multi-trade workshop will complement the existing $6.5 million Connected Learning Centre (CLC) to deliver hands-on training in a range of areas critical to the economy.

“Investment in education and training is critical and these new state-of-the-art facilities will have a positive, tangible impact on jobs for locals in the Upper Hunter,” Mr Barilaro said.

“The workshop will deliver hands-on skills and meet industry demand for additional practical training such as wool classing, horticulture, small motor maintenance, welding, animal studies, chemical skill sets, agricultural fencing, and chainsaw operations.

“Following the sale of the Scone TAFE campus at 2 Flemington Drive, we are putting that money straight back into the community by way of projects like this.”

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said the new multi-trades workshop and mobile training storage facility would allow TAFE NSW to adapt to local and industry demand.

“The sale of 2 Flemington Drive means we can further boost investment and ensure TAFE NSW is able to better align course offerings to key areas of skills demand in the region,” Mr Lee said.

“Since the new CLC opened in 2019, the variety of courses available to locals has more than doubled. The multi-trades workshop will enable flexibility to adapt to demand, while the mobile training storage facility extends training in agribusiness across the Upper Hunter.

“The NSW Government is investing in the right facilities to meet current and future needs of our community, ensuring students have the practical knowledge they need to get a job and employers have a strong pipeline of skilled workers.”

The CLC’s utilise interactive, digitally-enabled flexible learning environments so that students and employers have local access to world-class learning opportunities.

Construction of the new facility is projected to commence in late 2021 to support enhanced course delivery during Semester 2 2022.