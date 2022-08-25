NSW families set to reap more than $7 billion in savings

From free car rego to household energy rebates and sporting discounts, NSW residents can take their share of the record cost of living savings on offer this year.

Treasurer Matt Kean said the state is on track to reach more than $7 billion in savings by the end of the year and urged everyone to take advantage of the more than 70 savings on offer to boost their household budgets.

“There are cost of living savings for everyone, from seniors to families and young professionals,” Mr Kean said.

“Whether it’s free car rego and driver licences for pensioners, electricity and gas rebates to cut power bills, or $500 vouchers for before and after school care, the NSW Government is committed to boosting family budgets.

“We’re continuing to help households with the NSW Budget containing $7.2 billion in cost of living measures including up to $750 a year in toll relief and $150 vouchers to help parents cover the cost of school essentials.”

New data shows $6.33 billion has been delivered in savings just through Savings Finder programs since July 2017.

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said Service NSW’s online Savings Finder tool and Savings Specialists are available to help boost household budgets.

“The online tool is a 24/7 easy-to-use one-stop-shop for savings,” Mr Dominello said.

“We also encourage families to book a free appointment with a Savings Specialist who can provide personalised assistance.

“They do the heavy lifting by checking your eligibility and then claiming savings, with the average saving per appointment in excess of $750.”

More than 4.7 million people have accessed the webpage and taken advantage of available translation services, making it easier for multicultural communities to gain access to the programs.

Savings Specialists have already carried out more than 109,000 free appointments in local service centres across the state.

Examples of savings on offer include the $500 Before and After School Care voucher, $100 Creative Kids and $100 Active Kids vouchers, Parents NSW vouchers, the Regional Seniors Travel Card and the Family Energy Rebate.

The NSW Government also has a range of rebates and discounts especially for pensioners.

Savings Specialists are available in person at selected Service NSW centres or via phone on 13 77 88, providing tailored assistance to find which initiatives are best suited to a customer’s individual needs.