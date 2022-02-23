NSW EXCELLENCE SHOWCASED AT AUSTRALIA’S FIRST QUANTUM INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

The leading minds in quantum technology are meeting in Sydney today with members of the research sector, industry and government at the inaugural Quantum Australia conference.

Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Alister Henskens said that the event is an important next step in cementing NSW’s place as both a national and international hub of excellence in this exciting field.

“Over the next two days our best and brightest quantum pioneers will meet to discuss industry applications and innovative collaborations to drive the development of the quantum economy,” Mr Henskens said.

“The NSW Government is a longstanding investor in the quantum space, and that continued commitment to fostering the industry has resulted in Sydney boasting some of the leading international teams across different quantum technology platforms.”

NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer Professor Hugh Durrant-Whyte said that an unprecedented infrastructure program is underway to create a quantum ecosystem.

“Most recently we supported the establishment of the Quantum Terminal at Central Station, in the heart of the Tech Central precinct, with its first tenants including the Sydney Quantum Academy, Q-CTRL and Quantum Brilliance,” Professor Durrant-Whyte said.

Sydney Quantum Academy CEO Professor Peter Turner said the conference will help accelerate vital interactions between key stakeholders in the industry.

“Our academic community, government and industry need to collaborate on potential use cases across all industry sectors where quantum technology could deliver significant advantages,” Professor Turner said.

A careers fair on day three will connect emerging talent with potential employers. Almost 800 have registered to join the conference and careers fair.

Sydney Quantum Academy is a partnership between the NSW Government and four universities: Macquarie University, UNSW Sydney, The University of Sydney and University of Technology Sydney.