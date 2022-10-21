NSW EXCEEDS CLOSING THE GAP COMMITMENTS WITH STATE-FIRST REPORT ON ABORIGINAL EXPENDITURE

NSW has become the first state to publish a landmark report identifying the NSW Government’s spending on Aboriginal people and communities and where commitments under the National Agreement on Closing the Gap were exceeded.

The Comprehensive Indigenous Expenditure Report (IER), the first of its kind in Australia, goes beyond the State’s commitments under the National Agreement.

The report identifies funding that is specifically targeted at Aboriginal people and general funding that benefits community.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the report will assist the State to make effective policy reforms and tailor funding to improve the lives of Aboriginal people in NSW.

“NSW is the first state in Australia to outline its targeted spending across the NSW Government, as well as non-targeted funding in three pilot clusters related to Aboriginal people. We’re exceeding our commitments under Closing the Gap, but we still have a long way to go to meet targets,” Mr Kean said.

“This report will assist our ongoing work in genuine partnership with Aboriginal communities to enact reforms to improve outcomes and empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

“Outlining funding apportioned to Aboriginal people in our three pilot clusters will assist us to tailor future spending to programs and services that demonstrate improved outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.”

Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin said the report will help inform effective allocation of funds, with a focus on Aboriginal Community-Controlled Organisations.

“Aboriginal Community-Controlled Organisations are proven to provide important delivery of culturally appropriate and critical services to improve outcomes for Aboriginal people in NSW,” Mr Franklin said.

“The NSW Government is committed to ensuring Aboriginal people are at the centre of policy funding, decision-making, design and evaluation of programs and services to ensure outcomes are improving.”

In 2020-21, it is estimated the NSW Government spent $5.48 billion on Aboriginal communities. This includes $4.5 billion of non-targeted expenditure in the Education ($1.5 billion), Health ($1.1 billion) and Stronger Communities ($1.9 billion) clusters.

The Comprehensive IER details 28 new budget initiatives in health, wellbeing, education, justice, land rights and housing security, designed in partnership with Aboriginal communities to assist the NSW Government in meeting its commitments under Closing the Gap.