NSW & DENMARK JOIN FORCES ON ROAD TO NET ZERO

NSW is teaming up with Denmark on ways to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean and the Danish Ambassador to Australia, Her Excellency Ms Pernille Dahler Kardel, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding to share their expertise and research on decarbonising the economy.

Mr Kean said the agreement will support collaboration between the governments of NSW and Denmark on innovation, policy and program design and trade, investment and technology transfer.

“By sharing our knowledge we can accelerate our progress towards net zero emissions by 2050 and set ourselves up to prosper in the global economy of the future,” Mr Kean said.

“Denmark is a world leader in clean energy, with wind and solar supplying 50 per cent of Denmark’s electricity. Danish companies are also at the forefront of global clean energy technology development.

“This MOU provides a framework not only for NSW to learn from Denmark, but for Denmark to benefit from our experiences developing Renewable Energy Zones, the Peak Demand Reduction Scheme and the Energy Security Safeguard.”

Ms Kardel said collaboration on energy exports is another priority for the two governments, as well as integrating renewables and deploying transmission infrastructure and energy storage.

“NSW and Denmark already have ambitious policies in place to decarbonise our electricity grids but we can learn from each other’s experiences and address some of our trickiest challenges together,” Ms Kardel said.

The NSW Hydrogen Strategy sets out NSW’s ambition to become a global hydrogen leader, while Denmark is looking to export its wind-generated power by building two ‘energy islands’ in the North Sea.