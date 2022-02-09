NSW COVID-19 update – Wednesday 9 February

Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94.1 per cent have received two doses to Monday 7 February 2022.

• Of children aged 12 to 15, 83.4 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.7 per cent have received two doses

• Of children aged 5 to 11, 43.6 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

• Of people aged 16 plus, 44.8 per cent have now received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 49.3 per cent of the eligible population that received their second dose more than three months ago.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 16,188,881 with 4,843,154 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 11,345,727 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Monday 7 February 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of 20 people with COVID-19; 11 men and nine women.

Four people were in their 60s, two people were in their 70s, eight people were in their 80s, and six people were in their 90s. Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions.

Eight people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, nine people had received two doses, and three people were not vaccinated.

Four people were from western Sydney, four people were from south-western Sydney, two people were from the Central Coast, two people were from Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs, one person was from Sydney’s Inner West, one person was from the Hunter Valley, one person was from Sydney’s north, one person was from Albury, one person was from the state’s Central West, one person was from Sydney’s south, one person was from Newcastle, and one person was from northern NSW.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,618.

There are currently 1,906 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 132 people in intensive care, 61 of whom require ventilation.

There were 10,312 positive test results (cases) notified in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 5,961 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 4,351 positive PCR tests.

Confirmed cases by Local Health District: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/…/Pages/2022-nsw-health.aspx

There has now been a total of 300,353 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on 13 January 2022. The 4,351 positive PCR results were returned from 40,437 PCR tests.

Following further investigation, 85 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded and 551 cases previously reported as RAT-positive have been confirmed as PCR-positive cases, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 863,703.