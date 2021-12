In the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm last night:

– 94.7% of people aged 16+ have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

– 92.9% of people aged 16+ have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine

– 81.4% of people aged 12-15 have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

– 77.3% of people aged 12-15 have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine

– 92,566 tests

– 403 total new cases

– 151 people in hospital

– 25 people in ICU

– 1 death