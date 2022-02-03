NSW COVID-19 update – Thursday 3 February 2022

In the 24-hour reporting period to 4pm yesterday:

– 95.5% of people aged 16+ have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

– 94% of people aged 16+ have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine

– 41.7% of people have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine*

– 83.3% of people aged 12-15 have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

– 78.5% of people aged 12-15 have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine

– 41% of people aged 5-11 have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

– 2,578 hospitalisations

– 160 people in ICU

– 38 lives lost

– 12,632 positive tests: 7,147 RAT & 5,485 PCR