NSW COVID-19 update – 7 February

Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94.1 per cent have received two doses to Saturday 5 February 2022.

• Of children aged 12 to 15, 83.4 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.7 per cent have received two doses

• Of children aged 5 to 11, 43.1 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

• Of people aged 16 plus, 43.8 per cent have now received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 16,111,955 with 4,832,116 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 11,279,839 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Saturday 5 February 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of 14 people with COVID-19; nine men and five women.

Of the 14 people who died, one person was in their 40s, one person was in their 50s, two people were in their 60s, five people were in their 70s, three people were in their 80s and two people were in their 90s. Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions.

Two people who died were aged under 65. These two men were not vaccinated and had significant underlying health conditions.

Of the 14 people who died, two people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, seven people had received two doses, one person had received one dose and four people were not vaccinated.

people were from western Sydney, three people were from south-western Sydney, two people were from Sydney’s Inner West, two people were from the Shellharbour region, one person was from Sydney’s north, one person was from the Wollongong area and one person was from the Central Coast.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,580.

There are currently 2,099 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 137 people in intensive care, 60 of whom require ventilation.

There were 7,437 positive test results (cases) notified in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 3,917 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 3,520 positive PCR tests.

There has now been a total of 288,513 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on 13 January 2022. The 3,520 positive PCR results were returned from 35,913 PCR tests.

Following further investigation, 143 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded and 451 cases previously reported as RAT-positive have been confirmed as PCR-positive cases, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 855,741.