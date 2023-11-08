NSW Celebrates Diwali

NSW is celebrating the global festival of Diwali, commemorating the triumph of light over darkness. Premier Chris Minns hosted the annual NSW Government’s Diwali celebrations at the Museum of Contemporary Arts at The Rocks.

Music, dance and traditional ceremonies were highlighted, focusing on the spirit of bringing people together. ‘Diwali’ means ‘a row of lamps’. For centuries, it has been commonly celebrated by lighting small oil lamps called diyas, which symbolises the lifting of spiritual darkness and the renewal of life, and is a time to pray for health, knowledge and peace.

The event is of great significance to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist communities and has been celebrated by the NSW Government since 2011. It is the culmination of month-long celebrations, when people from South Asian and Southeast Asian communities wear new colourful clothes, decorate their houses with festive lighting, and exchange gifts and sweets with relatives and friends.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said:

“I want to wish everyone celebrating across NSW a Happy Diwali.

“Diwali recognises the triumph of the human spirit, through the festival of light and I can’t think of a better place to celebrate this wonderful day, than here in our multicultural

state.

“It is the work you do and the rich culture that you share with everyone across our state that make NSW such an incredible place for all of us to live in.”

NSW Minister for Multiculturalism Steve Kamper said:

“We wish all who celebrate, good health and a happy Diwali.”

“Diwali is a celebration of light over darkness and good over evil. Let us allow the light to always triumph.”

“We share in the rich social mosaic that makes us one of the most successful multicultural states in the world.”