NSW CELEBRATES 75 YEARS OF INDIAN INDEPENDENCE

The sails of the Sydney Opera House will be cloaked in the tricolours of the Indian national flag tonight to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure welcomed the lighting up of the iconic Sydney landmark in orange, white and green to commemorate India’s milestone anniversary. “India is a good friend to NSW, and we see our relationship growing stronger and stronger,” Mr Perrottet said.

“Our friendship has long been based on shared values and interests, which I have seen first-hand, and now we will see that relationship strengthened through investment and trade.

“We will celebrate that friendship tonight and our new commitments to work together by recognising this historical occasion for India.”

Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said many things connect NSW and India, but there was one above all that was most important, and you would be forgiven if you thought it was our mutual love of cricket.

“The latest Census data shows us India represents Australia’s second-largest country of birth, and in addition to that we also know India is NSW’s third-largest source of international students and one of our biggest source of tourists,” Mr Coure said.

“The common theme here is people, and we recognise that our people are the key to our future success in working with India and all countries.

“That is the power our multicultural society offers — the ability to connect with countries worldwide because of our state’s people.”

The lighting of the Sydney Opera House will commence from 8:00pm.