NSW BUSINESSES AND INDUSTRY AWARDED FOR PROTECTING WORKERS

The NSW Government has recognised the work businesses and industry are doing in keeping their employees safe with the 2021 NSW SafeWork Awards.

Minister for Better Regulation and Innovation Kevin Anderson said the SafeWork Awards recognise businesses and individuals for work health and safety excellence.

“The NSW Government SafeWork awards recognise businesses, industry associations and unions who have gone above and beyond when it comes to protecting workers and we have seen organisations doing great work to keep their employees safe,” Mr Anderson said.

“This year we have seen some fantastic initiatives such as Northern Rivers business Koppers Wood, who developed an innovative new way of fixing a nail plate to electricity poles. Wollongong-based Prescribe Australia were recognised for the development of a purpose-built scissor lift to eliminate the hazardous manual task of workers lifting a 38kg plate over their heads, reducing the risk of crush injuries.

“Master Builders Association of NSW received the industry association award for initiatives such as the identification of a trend in shade cloth fires, leading to the development of a new standard for safety mesh, the dissemination of regular safety alerts and engagement with industry and regulatory bodies on safety matters.

“We have seen great examples of businesses and industry working to reduce and remove risks and hazards in the workplace. It has been very promising to see such a vast range of initiatives that work to ensure safety for workers now and in the future.”

This is the 18th year of the SafeWork NSW Awards, which celebrate innovative solutions to help workers at risk across a variety of industries.