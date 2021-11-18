NSW AGRICULTURE SMASHES GROWTH RECORDS

New data released by the NSW Government, on the eve of National Ag Day, reveals primary industries output has charged past all previous records and is now an estimated $20.9 billion industry.

Minister for Agriculture Adam Marshall released the 2021 NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Performance Data and Insights (PDI) report today, which showed Industry increased its Gross Value of Production from $15.7 billion in just 12 months.

“Our farmers overcame every challenge thrown their way to smash the record books and grow agriculture by $5.2 billion to a $20.9 billion industry,” Mr Marshall said.

“Underpinned by a record winter crop, and bolstered by both strong commodity prices and primary producers committed to delivering safe and high-quality produce, this is an outstanding recognition of the capabilities our industry can achieve.

“Wheat headlines this year’s bumper harvest and is the star of this more than $5 billion increase in primary industries GVP. The crop’s value produced actually rose 541 per cent on the year before to $4 billion.

“Primary producers are still recovering from drought by rebuilding herds from historic lows, but international demand remained high and is only expected to increase.

“While this has been a year to remember for agriculture, we realise it’s been a devastating week for our Central West farmers. It’s still too early to see the full extent of flood damage, but we’ll be with them through the aftermath.”

Mr Marshall said the agricultural industry had exceeded NSW DPI’s long-term strategic target two years ahead of schedule.

“COVID-19 and labour shortages, bushfires, drought, mice, floods and trade tensions all presented challenges, but the ag industry still exceeded its goal,” Mr Marshall said.

“While the NSW Government provided financial aid, including $4 billion in drought support, $150 million to tackle mice, and even $3 million in hotel quarantine subsidies for foreign workers, the real hard work was done by farmers.

“We’re well on our way to being a $30 billion industry by 2030.”

The 2020/2021 PDI report is available from the NSW DPI website.

2020-21 Fast Facts:

NSW primary industries had an estimated total industry output of $20.9 billion

Cropping achieved $8 billion output, including;

o Wheat up 541% year-on-year, with an estimated GVP $4.2 billion

o Cotton up 383% year-on-year, with an estimated GVP $847 million

o Oilseeds up 527% year-on-year, with an estimated GVP $844 million

o Barley up 170% year-on-year, with an estimated GVP $769 million

o Pulses up 527% year-on-year, with an estimated GVP $359 million