NSW 20-YEAR R&D ROADMAP RELEASED

The NSW Government has today unveiled its long-term strategy for turning the state’s research and development (R&D) capabilities into world-leading industries and jobs for future generations.

Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Alister Henskens said the NSW 20-Year R&D Roadmap provides a blueprint that will help inform the NSW Government of strategically important investments for our future economic and social wellbeing.

“R&D is a key driver of new jobs, future businesses and international investment in NSW and will play a crucial role in our economic growth,” Mr Henskens said.

“The NSW Government invests close to $400 million in R&D each year and this strategy puts in place a plan to better target funds to fast-track new technology and commercialisation for our people, the economy and our environment.

“The results of the recent Innovation and Productivity Scorecard prove that NSW’s innovation ecosystem is world class, but we want to continue to improve, which is why this Roadmap will build on our strengths and help lift our game in other areas.”

NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer Professor Hugh Durrant-Whyte said the Roadmap stems from deep analysis of NSW’s competitive advantages based on credible data and wide stakeholder consultation.

“The Roadmap is the culmination of an extensive research and consultation process led by the Office of the NSW Chief Scientist & Engineer over the past six months,” Professor Durrant-Whyte said.

“The Roadmap identifies four technology themes – digital, materials and chemistry, biotechnology, and energy – and 39 applications, which will help government and industry focus R&D investment over the next 20 years.”

The Roadmap was a recommendation of the NSW Government’s Accelerating R&D in NSW Action Plan, which aims to make NSW an R&D leader in Australia and the world.