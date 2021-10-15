NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE

NSW recorded 399 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

One new case was acquired overseas, and 10 previously reported cases have been excluded following further investigation. The total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic is 70,592.

Sadly, NSW Health is reporting the deaths of four people – two women and two men.

A man in his 70s from south-western Sydney died at Campbelltown Hospital, where he acquired his infection. This is the sixth death linked to an outbreak at the hospital. He had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s died at St George Hospital. She was a resident of the Allity Beechwood Aged Care Facility, where she acquired her infection. This is the eighth death linked to an outbreak at this facility. She had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 50s from western Sydney died at St Vincent’s Hospital. He was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from south-western Sydney died at Liverpool Hospital. She had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and had underlying health conditions.

NSW Health extends its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

There have been 458 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since 16 June 2021 and 514 in total since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 64,911 locally acquired cases reported since 16 June 2021, when the first case in this outbreak was reported.

There are currently 677 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 145 people in intensive care, 77 of whom require ventilation.

There were 85,000 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 85,133.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 70,592 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 514 Total tests carried out 18,508,207 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 11,396,829

NSW Health administered 20,877 COVID-19 vaccines in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Across NSW, 91.4 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 77.8 per cent are fully vaccinated to 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 October 2021.

In the 12-15 year old age group, 72.1 per cent have had their first dose, and 26 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 11,396,829 with 3,857,517 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 7,539,312 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 October 2021.

Of the 399 locally acquired cases reported to 8pm last night, 92 are from South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 79 are from Hunter New England LHD, 63 are from Western Sydney LHD, 31 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 31 are from Sydney LHD, 28 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 20 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 15 are from Central Coast LHD, 14 are from Western NSW LHD, eight are from Murrumbidgee LHD, six are in a correctional setting, four are from Northern Sydney LHD, three are from Far West LHD, two are from Northern NSW LHD, two are from Southern NSW LHD and one is yet to be assigned to an LHD.

NSW Health’s ongoing sewage surveillance program has detected fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19 in sewage samples collected from across NSW including Hallidays Point, Woolgoolga, West Wyalong and Gulargambone. Everyone in these areas is urged to monitor for the onset of symptoms, and if they appear, to immediately be tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the rules whether or not the venue or exposure setting is listed on the NSW Health website.

It remains vital that anyone who has any symptoms or is a close or casual contact of a person with COVID-19, isolates and is tested immediately. When testing clinics are busy, please ensure you stay in line, identify yourself to staff and tell them that you have symptoms or are a contact of a case.

Please check the NSW Government website regularly, and follow the relevant health advice if you have attended a venue of concern or travelled on a public transport route at the same time as a confirmed case of COVID-19. This list is being updated regularly as case investigations proceed.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

Likely source of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW:

Likely source of infection Cases

past 24 hours* Cases past 7 days** All cases Overseas 1 6 3,477 Interstate 1 110 Locally acquired 399 3,021 67,005 Total 400 3,028 70,592

Note: Case counts reported for a particular day may vary over time due to ongoing investigations and case review.

*notified from 8pm 13 October 2021 to 8pm 14 October 2021

**from 8pm 8 October 2021 to 8pm 14 October 2021

COVID-19 vaccination update

COVID-19 vaccination doses administered by NSW Health Doses past 24 hours* All doses NSW Health – first doses 2,820 2,175,847 NSW Health – second doses 18,057 1,681,670 Total 20,877 3,857,517

*notified from 8pm 13 October 2021 to 8pm 14 October 2021

NSW COVID-19 vaccination rate Total* All providers – first doses 91.4% All providers – fully vaccinated 77.8%

*to 11.59pm 13 October 2021