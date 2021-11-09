NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 9 November 2021

NSW recorded 222 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

One new case was acquired overseas, one new case was acquired interstate and five cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 77,018.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of four people with COVID-19 – two women and two men.

One person was in their 50s, two people were in their 80s, and one person was in their 90s.

Three people were from south western Sydney and one person was from Albury.

Three people were not vaccinated and one person, a woman in her 80s, had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A woman in her 90s was a resident at the Mercy Place aged care facility in Albury, where she acquired her infection. She was not vaccinated. There have been nine deaths linked to an outbreak at this facility.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

There are currently 254 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 42 people in intensive care, 20 of whom require ventilation.

There were 66,680 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 52,939.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 77,018 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 604 Total tests carried out 20,396,487 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 12,552,859

To 11:59pm on Sunday 7 November 2021 across NSW, 93.9 per cent of people aged 16 and over had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 89.9 per cent were fully vaccinated.

In the 12-15 year old age group, 80.1 per cent have had their first dose, and 69.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 12,552,859 with 4,100,301 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,452,558 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Sunday 7 November 2021.

Of the 222 locally acquired cases reported to 8pm last night, 62 are from Hunter New England Local Health District (LHD), 33 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 31 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 29 are from South Eastern Sydney, 19 are from Western Sydney LHD, 12 are from Sydney LHD, eight are from Mid North Coast LHD, eight are from Northern Sydney LHD, four are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, four are from Northern NSW LHD, three are from Far West LHD, two are from Southern NSW LHD, two are from Central Coast LHD, two are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, one is from Western NSW LHD, one is in a correctional setting and one is yet to be assigned to an LHD.

A new In Focus report from NSW Health shows fully vaccinated people have been significantly less likely to become seriously ill or die, and better protected from acquiring COVID-19, during the Delta outbreak in NSW.

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you should get vaccinated.

In this phase of the pandemic, the onus is on every one of us to keep each other safe, especially our most vulnerable.

This also means wearing a mask where required, practising physical distancing, particularly in indoor settings, maintaining hand hygiene, and always checking in using the Service NSW app.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the rules whether or not the venue or exposure setting is listed on the NSW Health website.

Please check the NSW Government website regularly, and follow the relevant health advice if you have attended a venue of concern at the same time as a confirmed case of COVID-19. This list is updated regularly as case investigations proceed.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

Likely source of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW:

Likely source of infection Cases past 24 hours* Cases past 7 days** All cases Overseas 1 6 3,493 Interstate 1 2 121 Locally acquired 222 1620 73,404 Total 224 1,628 77,018

Note: Case counts reported for a particular day may vary over time due to ongoing investigations and case review.

*notified from 8pm 7 November 2021 to 8pm 8 November 2021

**from 8pm 2 November 2021 to 8pm 8 November 2021

COVID-19 vaccination update