NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 6 January 2022

To Tuesday 4 January across NSW, 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 93.6 per cent have received two doses.

Of the people aged 12 to 15, 81.4 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78 per cent have received two doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 13,816,025 with 4,423,505 administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 9,392,520 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Tuesday 4 January 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine are now available for people aged 18 and over. People aged 18 years and over are eligible for a booster if they had their second dose at least four months ago. We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID-19. We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose.

Sadly, NSW Health is reporting the deaths of six people with COVID-19, five men and one woman aged in their 20s, 60s, 80s, and 90s.

Two people were from the Lake Macquarie area, three were from western Sydney, and one was from the ACT.

The man in his 20s from the ACT died at St Vincent’s Hospital. He had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had no known underlying health conditions.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

There are currently 1,609 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 131 people in intensive care, 38 of whom require ventilation.

There were 111,231 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 108,844.

NSW recorded 34,994 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Thirty-four COVID-19 cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 341,944.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 341,944 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 691 Total tests carried out 25,779,207 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 13,816,025

Testing capacity in NSW is currently under enormous pressure and the only people getting a PCR (nose and throat swab) should be those who have COVID-19 symptoms; live in a household with a confirmed COVID-19-positive case; or have otherwise been advised by NSW Health to get tested.

People are at risk of developing COVID-19 for 14 days after they were last in contact with a COVID-positive person, so it is important to take precautions during this time. While most people will become positive within the first week after exposure, around a quarter of people exposed to COVID-19 will develop their infection in the following seven days. If you have had a high-risk interaction with someone who has COVID-19, it is important to exercise caution and avoid high-risk settings and large indoor gatherings for 14 days after you last had contact with them.

Of the 34,994 cases reported to 8pm last night, 5,556 are from South Eastern Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 5,456 are from Western Sydney LHD, 5,364 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 4,226 are from Sydney LHD, 3,538 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 3,424 are from Hunter New England LHD, 1,633 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 1,452 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 1,116 are from Central Coast LHD, 686 are from Northern NSW LHD, 637 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 524 are from Western NSW LHD, 419 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 322 are from Southern NSW LHD, 30 are from Far West LHD, 11 are in correctional settings two are in hotel quarantine and 598 are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the self-isolation rules.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms it is still important that you have a test and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result.

There are COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

COVID-19 vaccination update

NSW COVID-19 vaccination rate Total* (ages 16 and over) Total** (ages 12 – 15) All providers – first doses 95% 81.4% All providers – second doses 93.6% 78%

*to 11.59pm 4 January 2021

COVID-19 vaccination doses administered by NSW Health Doses past 24 hours* All doses NSW Health – first doses 1,116 2,210,536 NSW Health – second doses 585 1,937,687 NSW Health – third doses 18,493 275,282 Total 20,194 4,423,505

*notified from 8pm 4 January 2022 to 8pm 5 January 2022.