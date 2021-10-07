NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE

NSW recorded 587 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

No new cases were acquired overseas. The total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic is 66,835.

Sadly, NSW Health is reporting the deaths of eight people who had COVID-19 – five men and three women.

One person was in their 20s, one person was in their 50s, two people were in their 60s, two people were in their 70s, and two people were in their 80s.

Three people were from south western Sydney, two people were from western Sydney, one person was from south eastern Sydney, one person was from Sydney’s inner city, and one person was from Wellington in western NSW.

Five people were not vaccinated, one person had received one dose, and two people with underlying health conditions had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Two people – a man in his 20s from western Sydney and a woman in her 80s from south eastern Sydney – died at home and tested positive to COVID-19 after their deaths.

A man in his 70s from south western Sydney died after acquiring his infection at Campbelltown Hospital. This is the fourth death linked to this outbreak.

NSW Health extends its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

There have been 403 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since 16 June 2021 and 459 in total since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 60,596 locally acquired cases reported since 16 June 2021, when the first case in this outbreak was reported.

There are currently 911 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 181 people in intensive care, 85 of whom require ventilation.

There were 112,186 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 90,680.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 66,835 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 459 Total tests carried out 17,790,643 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 10,589,377

NSW has reached the 70 per cent double dose vaccination milestone. We thank everyone who has come forward to protect themselves, their loved ones and the wider community from COVID-19.

NSW Health administered 22,609 COVID-19 vaccines in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 10,589,377 with 3,685,861 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 6,903,516 administered by the GP network and other providers to 11.59pm on Tuesday 5 October 2021.

To 11.59pm on Tuesday 5 October across NSW, 89 per cent of the over-16 population had received a first dose COVID-19 vaccine, and 69.1 per cent were fully vaccinated.

With the doses administered by the GP Network and pharmacies yesterday (Wednesday), which will be included in this update tomorrow (Friday), more than 70 per cent of people aged 16 and over in NSW are now fully vaccinated.

Of the 587 locally acquired cases reported to 8pm last night, 119 are from South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 105 are from Western Sydney LHD, 83 are from Hunter New England LHD, 60 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 59 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 59 are from Sydney LHD, 22 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 21 are from Central Coast LHD, 20 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 15 are from Southern NSW LHD, seven are from Western NSW LHD, seven are from Northern NSW LHD, four are from Murrumbidgee LHD, two are from Far West LHD, one is in correctional settings, and three are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

Stay-at-home orders have been extended for a number of areas in regional NSW due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health risk.

Due to recent transmission of COVID-19, stay-at-home orders have been extended for Oberon LGA, Snowy Monaro Regional LGA, and for Menindee and Sunset Strip in the Central Darling Shire until 11 October.

Everyone in these areas must stay at home unless it is for an essential reason, which includes shopping for food, medical care, getting vaccinated, compassionate needs, exercise and work or education if you can’t work or study at home.

NSW Health’s ongoing sewage surveillance program has detected fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19 in sewage samples from Lightning Ridge in western NSW, Ballina and Uralla in northern NSW, and Bodalla, Bega and Merimbula in southern NSW.

Everyone in these areas is urged to monitor for the onset of symptoms, and if they appear, to immediately be tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the rules whether or not the venue or exposure setting is listed on the NSW Health website.

It remains vital that anyone who has any symptoms or is a close or casual contact of a person with COVID-19, isolates and is tested immediately. When testing clinics are busy, please ensure you stay in line, identify yourself to staff and tell them that you have symptoms or are a contact of a case.

Please check the NSW Government website regularly, and follow the relevant health advice if you have attended a venue of concern or travelled on a public transport route at the same time as a confirmed case of COVID-19. This list is being updated regularly as case investigations proceed.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

Likely source of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW:

Likely source of infection Cases

past 24 hours* Cases past 7 days** All cases Overseas 5 3,469 Interstate 3 107 Locally acquired 587 5,623 63,259 Total 587 5,631 66,835

Note: Case counts reported for a particular day may vary over time due to ongoing investigations and case review.

*notified from 8pm 5 October 2021 to 8pm 6 October 2021

**from 8pm 30 September 2021 to 8pm 6 October 2021

COVID-19 vaccination update

COVID-19 vaccination doses administered in NSW Doses past 24 hours* All doses NSW Health – first doses 1,437 2,157,352 NSW Health – second doses 21,172 1,528,509 Total 22,609 3,685,861

*notified from 8pm 5 October 2021 to 8pm 6 October 2021

NSW COVID-19 vaccination rate Total* All providers – first doses 89% All providers – fully vaccinated 69.1%

*to 11.59pm 5 October 2021