NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE

NSW recorded 864 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

One new case was acquired overseas, and one case was acquired interstate. Seven previously reported cases have been excluded following further investigation. The total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic is 63,023.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of 15 people with COVID-19 – eight women and seven men.

Three people were in their 50s, two people were in their 60s, two people were in their 70s, six people in their 80s, and two people were in their 90s.

Five people were from western Sydney, four people were from south western Sydney, three people were from the Nepean Blue Mountains area, two people were from Sydney’s inner west, and one person was from south eastern Sydney.

Nine people were not vaccinated, one had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and five people had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Two people from the Nepean Blue Mountains area who died acquired their infections in an aged care setting – a woman in her 90s at the Hawkesbury Living Aged Care Facility in Richmond and a woman in her 80s at the Uniting Springwood Aged Care Facility.

Two people who died acquired their infections in a hospital setting – a man in his 80s from south eastern Sydney at the Mater Hospital and a woman in her 80s at Westmead Hospital.

One person died at home – a woman in her 50s from south western Sydney who tested positive to COVID-19 following her death.

NSW Health extends its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

There have been 352 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since 16 June 2021 and 408 in total since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 57,357 locally acquired cases reported since 16 June 2021, when the first case in this outbreak was reported.

There are currently 1,055 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 210 people in intensive care, 104 of whom require ventilation.

There were 112,334 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 120,993.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 63,023 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 408 Total tests carried out 17,238,767 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 10,101,970

NSW Health administered 26,530 COVID-19 vaccines in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Across NSW, 87.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 64 per cent are fully vaccinated to 11.59pm on Wednesday 29 September 2021.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 10,101,970 with 3,570,871 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 6,531,099 administered by the GP network and other providers to 11.59pm on Wednesday 29 September 2021.

Of the 864 locally acquired cases reported to 8pm last night, 188 are from South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 167 are from Western Sydney LHD, 96 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 83 are from South East Sydney LHD, 69 are from Hunter New England LHD, 48 are from Western NSW LHD, 45 are from Sydney LHD, 44 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 36 are from Central Coast LHD, 35 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 20 are from Southern NSW LHD, seven are from Far West LHD, seven are from Murrumbidgee LHD, five are from Northern NSW LHD, three are from Mid North Coast LHD, four are in correctional settings, and seven are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

NSW Health’s ongoing sewage surveillance program has detected fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19 in sewage samples from Hastings Point and Ballina in the Northern Rivers region, Quirindi in the North West Slopes region, and Armidale and Tamworth in the Hunter region.

Everyone in these areas is urged to monitor for the onset of symptoms, and if they appear, to immediately be tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the rules whether or not the venue or exposure setting is listed on the NSW Health website.

It remains vital that anyone who has any symptoms or is a close or casual contact of a person with COVID-19, isolates and is tested immediately. When testing clinics are busy, please ensure you stay in line, identify yourself to staff and tell them that you have symptoms or are a contact of a case.

Please check the NSW Government website regularly, and follow the relevant health advice if you have attended a venue of concern or travelled on a public transport route at the same time as a confirmed case of COVID-19. This list is being updated regularly as case investigations proceed.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

Likely source of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW:

Likely source of infection Cases

past 24 hours* Cases past 7 days** All cases Overseas 1 11 3,468 Interstate 1 4 104 Locally acquired 864 6,243 59,451 Total 866 6,258 63,023

Note: Case counts reported for a particular day may vary over time due to ongoing investigations and case review.

*notified from 8pm 29 September 2021 to 8pm 30 September 2021

**from 8pm 24 September 2021 to 8pm 30 September 2021

COVID-19 vaccination update

COVID-19 vaccination doses administered in NSW Doses past 24 hours* All doses NSW Health – first doses 4,046 2,146,008 NSW Health – second doses 22,484 1,424,863 Total 26,530 3,570,871

*notified from 8pm 29 September 2021 to 8pm 30 September 2021

NSW COVID-19 vaccination rate Total* All providers – first doses 87.2% All providers – fully vaccinated 64%

*to 11.59pm 29 September 2021