NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 4 January 2022

To Sunday 2 January across NSW, 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 93.6 per cent have received two doses.

Of the people aged 12 to 15, 81.4 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.1 per cent have received two doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 13,726,159 with 4,385,140 administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 9,341,019 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Sunday 2 January 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine are now available for people aged 18 and over. From today, those 18 years and over are eligible for a booster if they had their second dose at least 4 months ago. We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID-19. We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose.

Sadly NSW Health is reporting the deaths of two people with COVID-19.

A man in his 90s from western Sydney died at Westmead Hospital. He had received 2 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A man in his 70s from the Newcastle area died at John Hunter Hospital. He was a resident of the Kilpatrick Court aged care facility in Toronto, where he acquired his infection. He had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

There are currently 1,344 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 105 people in intensive care, 27 of whom require ventilation.

There were 83,376 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 96,765.

NSW recorded 23,131 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Twenty-seven COVID-19 cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 271,971.

Testing capacity in NSW is currently under enormous pressure and the only people getting a PCR (nose and throat swab) should be those who have COVID-19 symptoms; live in a household with a confirmed COVID-19-positive case; or have otherwise been advised by NSW Health to get tested.

Interstate travellers and international arrivals are not required to have a PCR test and should instead undertake rapid antigen tests, as per the guidelines for the respective states and territories.

Symptomatic arrivals will be required to get a PCR as soon as possible and isolate until a negative result is received.

This applies to people who are fully or partially vaccinated, as well as those who are not vaccinated.

Rapid antigen testing can be an additional precaution that you can take if you are planning to socialise with large groups of people, particularly indoors, or interacting with people who are elderly or have serious health conditions. Information on how to use rapid antigen tests is available on the NSW Government website.

People are at risk of developing COVID-19 for 14 days after they were last in contact with a COVID-positive person, so it is important to take precautions during this time. While most people will become positive within the first week after exposure, around a quarter of people exposed to COVID-19 will develop their infection in the following seven days. If you have had a high-risk interaction with someone who has COVID-19, it is important to exercise caution and avoid high-risk settings and large indoor gatherings for 14 days after you last had contact with them.

Of the 23,131 cases reported to 8pm last night, 4,602 are from South Eastern Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 4,258 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 3,680 are from Western Sydney LHD, 2,969 are from Sydney LHD, 1,979 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 1,689 are from Hunter New England LHD, 927 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 703 are from Central Coast LHD, 525 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 485 are from Northern NSW LHD, 392 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 227 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 150 are from Western NSW LHD, 124 are from Southern NSW LHD, three are from Far West LHD, two are in correctional settings and 416 are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the self-isolation rules.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms it is still important that you have a test and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result.

There are COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

COVID-19 vaccination update

NSW COVID-19 vaccination rate Total* (ages 16 and over) Total** (ages 12 – 15) All providers – first doses 95% 81.4% All providers – second doses 93.6% 78.1%

*to 11.59pm 2 January 2021

**Please note: The 12 to 15-year-old vaccination rate has dropped slightly as unvaccinated children move into the 12 to 15-year-old bracket and 16-year-olds move into the 16+ age bracket. This results in small movements in age cohorts**

COVID-19 vaccination doses administered by NSW Health Doses past 24 hours* All doses NSW Health – first doses 421 2,208,256 NSW Health – second doses 194 1,936,360 NSW Health – third doses 5,100 240,524 Total 5,715 4,379,425

*notified from 8pm 2 January 2022 to 8pm 3 January 2022.