NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 30 December 2021

To Tuesday 28 December 2021 across NSW, 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 93.5 per cent have received two doses.

Of the people aged 12 to 15, 81.5 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.1 per cent have received two doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 13,602,370 with 4,355,921 administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 9,246,449 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Tuesday 28 December 2021.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine are now available for people aged 18 and over. We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect yourself, your loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID-19. We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the death of a woman in her 70s from the Central Coast who died at Wyong Hospital. She was a resident of the Hakea Grove Aged Care facility, where she acquired her infection. She was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to her loved ones.

There are currently 746 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 63 people in intensive care, 24 of whom require ventilation.

There were 97,201 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 157,758.

NSW recorded 12,226 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Forty-three COVID-19 cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 166,184.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 166,184 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 659 Total tests carried out 25,021,284 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 13,602,370

Testing capacity in NSW is currently under enormous pressure and the only people getting a PCR (nose and throat swab) should be those who have COVID-19 symptoms; live in a household with a confirmed COVID-19-positive case; or have otherwise been advised by NSW Health to get tested.

This applies to people who are fully or partially vaccinated, as well as those not vaccinated.

Rapid antigen testing can be an additional precaution that you can take if you are planning to socialise with large groups of people, particularly indoors, or interacting with people who are elderly or have serious health conditions. Information on how to use rapid antigen tests is available on the NSW Government website.

Around a quarter of people exposed to COVID-19 may still develop their infection after seven days. For the subsequent seven-day period, they should exercise caution and avoid high-risk settings and large indoor gatherings, and use a rapid antigen test if coming into contact with vulnerable people.

Of the 12,226 cases reported to 8pm last night, 2,229 are from South Eastern Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 2,085 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 2,042 are from Western Sydney LHD, 1,767 are from Sydney LHD, 1,310 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 708 are from Hunter New England LHD, 612 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 291 are from Central Coast LHD, 247 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 244 are from Northern NSW LHD, 120 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 107 are from Southern NSW LHD, 73 are from Western NSW LHD, 72 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, eight are from Far West LHD, three are in correctional settings, and 308 are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the self-isolation rules.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result.

There are more than 450 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

COVID-19 vaccination update

NSW COVID-19 vaccination rate Total* (ages 16 and over) Total** (ages 12 – 15) All providers – first doses 95% 81.5% All providers – second doses 93.5% 78.1%

*to 11.59pm 28 December 2021

**Please note: The 12 to 15-year-old vaccination rate has dropped slightly as unvaccinated children move into the 12 to 15-year-old bracket and 16-year-olds move into the 16+ age bracket. This results in small movements in age cohorts.**

COVID-19 vaccination doses administered by NSW Health Doses past 24 hours* All doses NSW Health – first doses 584 2,206,444 NSW Health – second doses 561 1,935,292 NSW Health – third doses 12,384 214,185 Total 13,529 4,355,921

*notified from 8pm 28 December 2021 to 8pm 29 December 2021