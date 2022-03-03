NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 3 March

Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94.4 per cent have received two doses to Tuesday 1 March.

Of children aged 12 to 15, 83.6 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 79 per cent have received two doses.

Of children aged 5 to 11, 47.6 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of people aged 16 plus, 54.8 per cent have now received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 58.9 per cent of the eligible population that received their second dose more than three months ago.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 16,904,936 with 4,918,228 administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 11,986,708 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Tuesday 1 March 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of nine people with COVID-19; seven men and two women.

One person was aged in their 30s, one person was in their 40s, two people were in their 50s, one person was in their 60s, two people were in their 70s, one person was in their 80s, and one person was in their 90s.

Of the four people who died over the age of 65, one person had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, one person had received one dose and two people were not vaccinated. Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions.

Of the five people who died under the age of 65, two people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, one person had received two doses, and two people were not vaccinated. All five people had significant underlying health conditions.

Four of the nine people who died with COVID-19 were from south-western Sydney, three people were from Western Sydney, one person was from Sydney’s Inner West, and one person was from the Shoalhaven region.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,926.

There are currently 1,035 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 43 people in intensive care, 17 of whom require ventilation.

There were 11,338 positive test results (cases) notified in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 7,665 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 3,673 positive PCR tests. The 3,673 positive PCR results were returned from 30,467 PCR tests.

There has now been a total of 407,597 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on 13 January 2022.

Following further investigation, 38 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded and 416 cases previously reported as RAT-positive have been confirmed as PCR-positive cases, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 934,494.