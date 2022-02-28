NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 28 February

Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94.3 per cent have received two doses to Saturday 26 February.

Of children aged 12 to 15, 83.6 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 79.1 per cent have received two doses.

Of children aged 5 to 11, 47.4 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of people aged 16 plus, 54.1 per cent have now received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 58.3 per cent of the eligible population that received their second dose more than three months ago.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 16,850,144 with 4,912,767 administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 11,937,377 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Saturday 26 February 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Sadly, NSW Health is reporting the deaths of six people with COVID-19; five men and one woman.

One person was aged in their 50s, one person was in their 60s, two people were in their 70s and two people were in their 80s. Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions.

Of the people aged over 65, three people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, one person had received two doses and one person was not vaccinated.

One person aged under 65 died with COVID-19. This man in his 50s had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and had significant underlying health conditions.

One person was from south western Sydney, one person was from western Sydney, one person was from the Wollongong area, one person was from Queanbeyan, one person was from the Northern Rivers and one person was from Dubbo.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,903.

There are currently 1,136 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 55 people in intensive care, 16 of whom require ventilation.

There were 5,856 positive test results (cases) notified in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 4,062 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 1,794 positive PCR tests. The 1,794 positive PCR results were returned from 19,751 PCR tests.

There has now been a total of 387,479 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on 13 January 2022.

Following further investigation, 26 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded and 187 cases previously reported as RAT-positive have been confirmed as PCR-positive cases, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 923,888.

Cases confirmed by PCR test and registered as RAT positive in the 24 hours to 4pm 27 February 2022, by Local Health District: LHD Positive PCR tests Positive RATs Total cases Western Sydney 302 447 749 Hunter New England 184 544 728 South Western Sydney 236 441 677 Northern Sydney 212 390 602 South Eastern Sydney 168 374 542 Illawarra Shoalhaven 156 362 518 Sydney 140 296 436 Nepean Blue Mountains 110 237 347 Western NSW 79 181 260 Central Coast 68 183 251 Northern NSW 23 165 188 Murrumbidgee 26 157 183 Mid North Coast 11 145 156 Southern NSW 38 97 135 Far West 1 32 33 Correctional settings 16

