NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 27 November 2021

NSW recorded 235 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Three cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 80,981.

There are currently 174 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 26 people in intensive care, 10 of whom require ventilation.

There were 62,044 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 73,027.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 80,981 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 627 Total tests carried out 21,627,990 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 12,841,173

Across NSW, 94.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 92.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the people aged 12 to 15, 81.2 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 76.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 12,841,173, with 4,146,154 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,695,019 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Thursday 25 November 2021.

Of the 235 cases reported to 8pm last night, 65 are from South Eastern Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 49 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 29 are from Western Sydney LHD, 21 are from Sydney LHD, 21 are from Hunter New England LHD, 17 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 10 are from Western NSW LHD, five are from Murrumbidgee LHD, five are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, five are from Southern NSW LHD, three are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, two are from Central Coast LHD, two are from Mid North Coast LHD, and one is from Northern NSW LHD.

NSW Health’s ongoing sewage surveillance program has detected fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19 in sewage samples collected from Quirindi, Eden, Bermagui, Coonamble, South Lismore and East Lismore, where there are currently no known or recent cases.

Everyone in these areas is urged to monitor for the onset of symptoms, and if they appear, to immediately be tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

NSW Health is working closely with the Commonwealth and other states and territories to rapidly understand the implications of the new COVID-19 variant of concern, Omicron.

No cases of the Omicron B.1.1.529 variant of concern of COVID-19 have been identified in NSW to date.

NSW Health is urging all travellers who have been in southern Africa, including South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, and Eswatini, in the 14 days before arriving in Australia to get a COVID-19 test and isolate immediately. All people in the household should also isolate until further notice. Travellers who have been in southern Africa are asked to call NSW Health on 1800 943 553.

NSW Health is also contacting all international travellers who have arrived in the last 14 days by text message and phone asking anyone who has been in southern Africa to get a test and isolate and to remind all other travellers of their testing requirements.

The emergence of this new variant reinforces the critical importance of all fully vaccinated travellers who return from overseas complying with the NSW Health guidelines; there are requirements to be tested and restrictions on attending certain high-risk premises.

People who have arrived from overseas must have a COVID-19 PCR test within 24 hours of arriving and another test around day six. Travellers who have not been in southern Africa are not required to isolate while waiting for their results unless they have symptoms. If symptoms present at any time after arrival travellers should get tested at a PCR drive-through clinic or other COVID testing facility.

NSW Health also encourages people planning to host overseas guests to make sure they are fully vaccinated before the guests arrive. Please remind your guests of the testing requirements, to watch out for symptoms and support them to get tested and avoid high risk locations.

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you should get vaccinated.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the self-isolation rules.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result.

There are more than 450 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

